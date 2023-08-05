Tension in college over rumours of religious conversion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Chaos prevailed in a college in the Waluj industrial area on Saturday as a teacher came from the other college for the oral test and asked personal questions to the students. However, in the investigation, it was found that it was rumours and the police administration heaved a sigh of relief. The police have appealed to the people not to fall prey to the rumours.

A teacher came to a college in Waluj MIDC area for conducting an oral test on Friday. The teachers during the test asked some personal questions to the students. As he belonged to a particular religion, there was discussion among the students that it was a case of religious conversion, the next day. The rumours of conversion spread like fire in the industrial area. Some activists of various organisations gathered in the college and demanded the college handover the teacher to them. The college administration immediately informed about it to the police.

ACP Ashok Thorat, second PI Ganesh Tathe, and others rushed to the college and took that teacher into custody. The teachers told the police that he asked some personal questions to the students to enhance their confidence and make them feel comfortable during the exam. Two more teachers were present at the time of the test and hence it was not a matter of religion conversion. The college administration and the students told ACP Thorat that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding.

Thorat appealed to the people that they should not fall prey to the rumours and that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours.