Tensions flare in Naregaon and Brigwadi during voting day

A fight broke out between independent candidate Dagdu Patel and AIMIM worker Mateen Patel in Naregaon on Wednesday after a question was raised about AIMIM voters wearing green scarves at the help desk. The altercation escalated until the police arrived and conducted a mild lathi charge, dispersing the crowd. The situation was defused thanks to the police's intervention. Throughout the day, the crowd of voters at the polling booth in the Naregaon area continued until the evening.

Brigwadi sees conflict among workers until evening

In Brigwadi, arguments among workers continued well into the evening. There was confusion about why voters were not coming out to vote, leading to heated discussions among the workers. The main topic of conversation was how many voters each worker could bring out and how to increase voter turnout. Even though voters did not receive poll chits, many showed their voter ID cards and exercised their right to vote after receiving the poll chits from those seated outside the polling stations. The police had to call in additional reinforcements to manage the situation.