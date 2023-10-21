Tentative schedule of admissions CETs of 19 courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambahjiangar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has announced the tentative schedule for the common entrance tests (CETs) to be conducted for the admissions to various 19 undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic 2024-25.

The objective of declaring the schedule in advance is that aspirants should have an idea of the dates for the preparations of the examinations.

The highest number of candidates appear for MHT-CET for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses. The CET will be held online from April 16 to May 2 (excluding May 1). The majority of the examinations will be organised online while tests of some courses are arranged in offline mode.

The course-wise date of the entrance test is as follows;

Course name---------------------------------------------CET date

--B Ed and M Ed (3-year integrated course)----March 2, 2024

--MP Ed---------------------------------------written test March 9

--MP Ed--------------------------------field test -March 10 and 11

-- LB-three years ------------------------------------March 11 to 13

--B P Ed ----------------------------------------written test March 15

--B P Ed-------------------------------field test from March 16 to 18

--B Ed (General and Special and ELCT)----------- March 18 to 21

--MBA and MMS-------------------------------------March 23 and 24

-- MCA----------------------------------------------------------March 30

-- B Design--------------------------------------------------------April 6

--M ARCH--------------------------------------------------------April 7

--M HMCT-------------------------------------------------------- April 7

--B HMCT---------------------------------------------------------April 13

--B Planning-------------------------------------------------------April 13

-- MHT-CET--------------------------------------from April 16 to May 2

--BA/B Sc-B Ed (4—year integrated course)------------------- May 6

--LLB (5-Yrs) -------------------------------------------- May 7 and 8

--B Sc-Nursing------------------------------------------- May 9 and 10

---ANM and GNM--------------------------------------- May 9 and 10

--AAC ------------------------------------------------------------May 12

-- PGP- PGO- M.Sc (A and SLP, P and O)------------------May 12