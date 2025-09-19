Testing of new water supply scheme to provide 200 MLD water in November

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure an additional supply of 200 MLD of water to the city by the end of December, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has accelerated work on the first phase of the Jackwell (pumping station) at the Jayakwadi Dam. If the phase is completed on schedule, a trial run will be conducted in the first week of November at the Nakshatrawadi water treatment plant, said MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande and GVPR Company’s general manager Mahendra Guguloth. Besides, to store the additional 200 MLD water, the municipal corporation will be handed over eight newly built elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs).

80 pc work completion

Recently, the chief minister directed that the first phase of the new water supply scheme be completed quickly to provide the city with at least 200 MLD of additional water. Following this, MJP and GVPR Company have been working at full pace, with nearly 80 pc of the work already done.

The Jackwell works, crucial for drawing water, have gathered speed. Two large motorpumps with a combined capacity of 3,700 horsepower (HP) have been installed at the Jackwell site. Motor units will be fitted on slabs laid over the pumps. Although the work was originally scheduled for completion by the second week of October, delays caused by dam water levels and other technical difficulties have slowed progress. Officials now say the pace will pick up significantly in the next two to three days.

Eight ESRs in final stage

MJP has already handed over four ESRs to the municipal corporation. Once the additional 200 MLD water supply begins, the work on all eight ESRs will be completed and handed over to the corporation. The supply gap is also expected to narrow once the new 200 MLD becomes available.