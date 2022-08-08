TET certificate of Abdul Sattar’s daughters declared invalid; Sattar terms list fake

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The certificate of Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2019 of three daughters and one son of former minister Abdul Sattar showing it invalid, went viral on Social media. Abdul Sattar said that the viral documents of his children are fake. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared conducted MahaTET-2019 on January 19, 2020.

It may be noted that G A Software Company conducted a recruitment examination of Health Department staff. The irregularities surfaced in the recruitment of the Health Department.

Pune Police probing the recruitment of the Health Department case found irregularities MahaTet 2019 result. Police also collected the names of candidates who were ineligible and were declared passed.

The MSCE on August 3 released the names of the candidates who were debarred for future examination. The MahaTet 2019 certificate of 7,880 candidates was declared invalid.

The names of one son and three daughters were figured in the annexure-B of candidates lists whose certificate was cancelled.

Education Department said that two daughters of Sattar are working in a school in Sillod. The list of showing names of Abdul Sattar’s daughters went viral on social media.

Hang them if are guilty: Sattar

Former Minister Abdul Sattar said that the viral list of candidates on social media is fake. “My family and I have not done anything wrong. The names which were shown my children have many dissimilarities. I am Abdul Sattar while candidates' names have ‘Shaikh’ as their surname. If my daughters are declared eligible in the TET, they have not received any certificate nor they have obtained a job by using the certificate. My daughters got a job in 2015 and not on the basis of TET. They are married,” he said. Sattar said that the truth would come to light if the education department conducts a probe. “If my daughters are guilty, they should be hanged,” he added.