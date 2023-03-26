Thackeray’s meeting is not for power, but self respect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is set to host a public meeting on April 2, led by Uddhav Thackeray. The event is being held for the purpose of self-respect and not for display of political power, said Leader of Opposition MLC Ambadas Danve.

The meeting will take place at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal. The Mahavikas Aghadi organized a meeting at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Sunday to discuss the upcoming gathering. On the occasion, MLC Danve said that the current government's countdown will begin after the event.

MLC Satish Chavan voiced his concern over the government's lack of response to the unseasonal crisis faced by farmers, and called for action. During the event, Congress and NCP leaders referred to the city as 'Aurangabad' in their speeches, but activists present at the meeting chanted for it to be called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar instead.

Chavan acknowledged that the Shiv Sena party has been calling the city by its current name since its inception, and that it may take some time for others to adapt to the change. MLC Danve also made a joke about the name change, stating that they have been calling it Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since 1988, and it may take some time for others to get used to it.