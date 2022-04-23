Thackeray’s own cartoon flashed against him

Opposition to MNS meeting persists

Aurangabad, April 20:

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had drawn a cartoon while targeting Shiv Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for their Ayodhya tour. On Wednesday, the same cartoon was flashed against him in the form of hoarding in Nirala Bazar area. After Pune, hoardings were erected in Aurangabad against Raj Thackeray.

These hoardings have sparked a wave of discussion in political circles. On the other hand, MNS office bearers inspected the Marathwada Sanskruti Mandal in connection with the scheduled meeting to be held on May 1 at 5.30 pm. In all these incidents, various statements opposing the meeting have reached the district collector and the police administration. Thackeray's rally and growing opposition are causing controversy in the administration and the police administration has not yet given permission for the rally.

Permission will be granted

MNS leader Dilip Dhotre said, we are not paying heed to any statement. The meeting will get police permission. It is not the intention of the meeting to disturb the social peace, it is the Jagran Sabha (awareness meet). All the documents required for the meeting have been fulfilled. Dhotre claimed that the meeting would not disrupt any social harmony.

What is written on the hoardings

The hoarding erected in the Nirala Bazaar area was against Raj Thackeray. It carried a message stating that Raj Thackeray, who drew cartoons opposing Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya and Shri Ram Mandir, will finally have to go to Ayodhya. His views change as per convenience and according to the orders that depicts hollow Hindutva. Police are investigating who erected these hoardings.

City’s political atmosphere heats up

The political atmosphere in the city started heating up ahead of the meet. Political parties and social organisations have taken up arms against the meet. The BJP has not yet commented on the meeting, while Shiv Sena has started a social war. MNS held a meeting of office bearers of the district. MNS also showed the letter of some organisations giving support to the meeting. It is being assumed that the hoarding war will intensify in the next few days.