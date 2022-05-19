THE CORPORATE SUFI
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2022 07:35 PM 2022-05-19T19:35:09+5:30 2022-05-19T19:35:09+5:30
Negotiations between life 'n luck,
Make'em lots of bitter bucks,
Ducking through political stuff,
'Viva la vida' in skyscraper huts,
It's all so classy,
Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.
Bargaining 'n burgeoning in quicksand crowds,
Sneaking away from dacoits 'n doubts,
It's all so vulnerable ‘n scary,
Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.
Hotness oozing without the boozing,
Poaching 'n setting for bang-bang booty,
It's all about GDP,
Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.
So possessive about white-white collar,
It's murky-murky dream water,
Drowning 'n draped for ditchy dollars,
It's all so tidy 'n risky,
Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.Open in app