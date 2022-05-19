Negotiations between life 'n luck,

Make'em lots of bitter bucks,

Ducking through political stuff,

'Viva la vida' in skyscraper huts,

It's all so classy,

Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.

Bargaining 'n burgeoning in quicksand crowds,

Sneaking away from dacoits 'n doubts,

It's all so vulnerable ‘n scary,

Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.

Hotness oozing without the boozing,

Poaching 'n setting for bang-bang booty,

It's all about GDP,

Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.

So possessive about white-white collar,

It's murky-murky dream water,

Drowning 'n draped for ditchy dollars,

It's all so tidy 'n risky,

Life in a day, of the corporate sufi.