The dream called Aurangabad

(Businessman)

It would be fair to ask ourselves, though being the Tourism capital of the State, have we

done much to promote tourism over the years?

The city has been craving for leadership with good foresight and now with good ministerial

representation, we pray it moves ahead by leaps and bounds. For me, the dream city

of Aurangabad would be an ideal city with infrastructure that we can showcase as an

example.

Pleasantly surprised and happy with how things have shown a positive change in the last three

to four years, with the efforts of our Administrator.

We still lack the air connectivity that can boost tourism. Ease of doing business through single window permissions is what I wish for. Only when we can

attract major industry players to invest in our city, will the standard of living for the

average local improve and so will the spending power that comes with better employment

opportunities.

On the brighter side, Aurangabad has definitely improved when it comes to waste management, city cleanliness in many pockets. The efforts must be taken to provide water on a daily basis. Every dream of this lovely historic city can be fulfilled with the support of fellow citizens and not just the administration.

Aurangabad, for me, will always be my home. Having come a long way, we still have a long

way to go.