The Family Room Drama: I wish I was a Veg Hot Dog

Ruchira Darda

This week, my editor Mr Gole suggested that the column needs some humour. I never think of myself as a funny person hence it sounds a bit tough to me. But then life happened and I am simply sharing the plight of a Marwari woman.

Mr K, my husband, returned this week from a three-week programme in the USA. While he was gone, my MIL popularised my feeling to everyone we know. “She can't stay without Karan, that’s why she fell ill.” “Ruchira without Karan is a depressed soul wandering the house.” So on and so forth. Basically, everyone knew by the end of 21 days how eagerly I was waiting for my hubby to return.

Then came the blessed day of the return of Mr K to the city. The minute he set foot on the local soil, a soft breeze blew and from mother, father, kids to the dog all rushed to the door. As soon as they were about to turn around, the car entered the driveway. Tears were shed, there was hugging, kissing and some licking. I missed this entry because I was in Pune for the MahaMarathon. I rushed back all the way, my heart pounding in my chest, singing, “Woh aa gaya, woh aa gaya.”

During the five-hour drive, I built the reunion in my head, there will be running, hugging, crying, kissing and hopefully some licking. I entered the driveaway of our home, I had already shared my location pin so he would know my exact location. He walked out of the door, I walked toward him, he gave me a ‘side hug’ and walked inside the house. A side hug is the kind we give to guests at parties.

Well! For a Marwari wife that's still a big deal. Maybe a little later there will be running, hugging, crying, kissing and hopefully some licking. But then came dinner time and my jet-lagged hubby was no better than a cranky baby. With that went all hopes of running, hugging, crying, kissing and some licking.

Hmm... I have been wondering since were my expectations a bit off the charts. But then came the opportunity to go for a reception to Indore. Now, I will get his complete attention and reaction. But before that moment could come, we were standing in the middle of a street surrounded by local delicacies and food stalls. I saw the colour of his skin change from the usual brown to pink, his eyes lit up, and then there was running, hugging, crying, kissing and some licking… but to the veg hot dog.