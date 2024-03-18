The figs of Daulatabad-Deogiri

Shekhar Jaiswal

The semi-arid terrain of Daulatabad fortress and adjoining area resemble fig growing stretches of Central Asia particularly Afghanistan, Turkey and the Levant.

Figs are predominantly grown in Western Maharashtra in India and from around 800 years in Daulatabad. Daulatabad figs are exclusive in appearance, texture, palatability, taste and nourishment. The folks of this area are indeed blessed to relish on their own fresh fruit, which otherwise is dehydrated, processed artificially and brought into our nation from other source countries such as Afghanistan, and sold as dry fruits.

Daulatabad figs have two fruiting cycles, the one from February to April (meetha bahar) which is keenly awaited in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The journey of the famed Daulatabad fig began in the late 1300s when Muhammad bin Tughlaq shifted the seat of power from Delhi to Daulatabad in 1327. A few people he used to keep company were well-acquainted with the cultivation of fruits typical to Central Asia and started growing these in the dry area of Daulatabad. Figs were cultivated successfully much to the delight of the locals.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is home to many fruits more endemic than figs. This region has Sitafal, Ramphal, Guava growing from Jurassic times, and notably the new Hanumanfal. Figs definitely stand out and are available plentiful in the Shahganj bazaar of Aurangabad in the month of summers.

The figs of Daulatabad are similar to the ones in Afghanistan for the very reason that they may have been brought from Afghanistan, once the realm of the Tughlaqs. The fig orchards of Daulatabad are also a delight to tourists. What an Anjeer fest feast! Come experience our natural heritage!

(The writer is General Manager, MTDC, Mumbai and is a botany expert).