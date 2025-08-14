The freedoms we still fight for

Chaitali Joshi / Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Seventy-eight years on, August 15 still stirs pride in city as the tricolour rises, songs fill streets and schools, and speeches honour sacrifice.

But when the loudspeakers fall silent, one question lingers: what does freedom mean to us today? Independence Day is more than a history lesson. It is a mirror reflecting both our progress and the road still ahead. Freedom is not a date in the past; it is a living promise renewed daily through equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. Here in city, conversations this week have been a blend of pride and realism. Citizens spoke warmly of the nation’s journey but pointed to the freedoms yet to be secured: clean and sufficient water, air free from pollution, stable and dignified jobs, timely healthcare, and a sense of safety that allows dreams to grow without fear. These are the quieter battles of our times waged not in the glare of rallies, but in everyday lives. From basic needs to social harmony, these voices remind us that independence is not a single moment in history it is a continuous pursuit.

Until every woman walks free

Independence came in 1947, yet many women in city still walk in fear avoiding dark lanes, clutching phones out of caution, not weakness. True freedom will come when every woman can walk anywhere, anytime, without fear shadowing her steps.

— Aksa Khan, Writer

Defining true independence

“For me, true independence is living without uncertainty. Even after decades of freedom, many still lack stable jobs, safety, and daily security. Without these, it’s hard to plan a future confidently or dream without fearing sudden setbacks.”

— Vaishnavi Sabu, Student

Freedom feels incomplete without water and work

“Decades after independence, our city still faces water scarcity and unemployment. True freedom will come when every citizen has clean, sufficient water and dignified work. Without these essentials, independence remains an incomplete and unfulfilled promise.”

— Payal Arora, Businesswoman

Freedom lives in acceptance

“We have progressed as a nation, yet must still learn true acceptance. Real independence will come when everyone can live, speak, and worship without fear in a society where diversity is genuinely respected, not just tolerated.”

— Evelyn Daniel, Retired IIRD

Freedom is impossible when every drop is a struggle

Every summer, we store water like treasure filling buckets and tanks, but not our hearts. True freedom will come when no mother worries about the next drop. Until then, our independence remains incomplete.

— Anuradha Joshi, Housewife

City’s climate crisis ignored

“I see daily how pollution harms our health and environment, yet it’s ignored. Authorities and industries overlook climate challenges, leaving residents to bear the long-term consequences while action and awareness remain shockingly absent.”

— Shaikh Mustakin, Student

Water crisis grips many areas

“In many parts of our city, the water crisis deepens daily. Irregular and insufficient supply makes life hard for residents. This basic need is neglected, and urgent steps are needed to ensure clean, reliable water for all.”

— Charanjit Singh Sangha, Cyclist

Our city’s progress lags behind

“The development of our city lags far behind Mumbai and other cities. From governance to education, social growth, and roads, we are falling back. True independence will mean catching up with the pace of the nation’s leading cities.”

— Vikram Chintamani, Retired police sub-inspector

Traffic, water woes plague city

“I’m deeply concerned about worsening traffic in our city. Poor management and weak enforcement make even short walks unsafe, especially for senior citizens. Rising road indiscipline demands urgent action to restore order and protect public safety.”

— Dr. Shyam Jawalikar

City’s business hit by taxes, litter

“In business, professional tax feels like a hanging sword over us. At the same time, litter is visible across many parts of the city. Both issues need urgent attention for a cleaner, fairer environment.”

— Hitesh Kankariya, Businessman

Public concerns & ratings based on 10 citizen responses

Issue

Rating (★ out of 5)

Water scarcity

★★★★★

Traffic regulation

★★★★

Unemployment

★★

Stability & safety

★★

Health access

★