The indefinite 'Rickshaw Bandh' only lasts till afternoon

Chowks usually crowded by auto rickshaw wore a deserted look

Gherao planned on December 11 if demands are not met

Aurangabad:

The indefinite strike of the rickshaw drivers in the city only lasted till afternoon on Thursday. However, the strike call had received massive support from all auto rickshaw associations as only one or two auto were seen on the roads during the bandh. The daily commuters faced inconvenience, however the city bus service provided some relief.

The Aurangabad Rickshaw Drivers-Owners Action Committee had called for an indefinite 'Rickshaw Bandh' from Thursday for various demands. The rickshaw drivers enthusiastically participated in it from the morning, while some refrained from driving the rickshaw out of fear. Therefore, Jalna Road, Railway Station Road, Central Bus Stand (CBS), Aurangpura Chowk and Mahavir Chowk which are always bustling with rickshaws, wore a deserted look. Daily commuters were seen waiting for the city bus at the bus stops for an hour. Commuters arriving from outside the city at Railway station, Cidco and CBS had to call their relatives to pick them up as they were unaware of the strike. City buses were running full of passengers. However, the bandh was withdrawn in the afternoon after submitting a statement of demands to the deputy collector.

Private buses blocked, stones pelted on running rickshaws

The rickshaw drivers noticed that passengers were being transported by some private buses in the Chikalthana and Mukundwadi area to Waluj. The auto drivers then stopped these buses and requested the commuters to step out of the buses. There were also incidents of stone pelting on some rickshaws transporting passengers in front of the central bus stand.

200 rickshaws in emergency service

The action committee continued to operate 200 rickshaws for emergency services in various areas during the bandh for the patients and the needy citizens. Still many patients at the government medical college and hospital were finding it difficult to get an auto rickshaw.

Demands should be completed by Dec 10

A statement was handed to the deputy collector and a decision will be taken within two days regarding the demands. Hence, the bandh was withdrawn after 2 pm. If the demands are not accepted by December 10, then we will gherao all the government offices on December 11, said Salim Khamgaonkar, president, Aurangabad Rickshaw Drivers-Owners Action Committee.

Demands of rickshaw drivers:

- Extension of time till March 1 for meter calibration.

- Sanctioning stops of metre rickshaws.

- Approval of stops for sharing rickshaws and fare boards.

- Sanctioning of stops under flyovers.

- Taking action against illegal transportation of passengers.