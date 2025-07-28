"The soul can never become God": ISKCON brahmachari Radheshyam Prabhu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The soul (jivatma) can never become God, who remains supreme in all forms,” said Radheshyam Prabhu, brahmachari and president of ISKCON Pune’s NVCC, during last Sunday satsang at Madhuvan Centre.

He explained the distinction between soul and Supersoul (Paramatma), stating that God resides in every being but remains eternally superior. Prabhu described three aspects of God Bhagwan, Paramatma, and Brahman urging devotees to study these spiritual truths. Highlighting Janmashtami, he said spiritual service brings inner fulfillment. The session opened with Jiv Daya Prabhu’s address and concluded with a vote of thanks by centre head Dr. Ramesh Laddha.