The Tool Square stores opened

The Tool Square (TTS), which has the largest range of power tools, hand tools and accessories under one roof, launched a first-of-its-kind premium format store with the opening of their standalone stores at Apna Bazaar, SFS Compound on Jalna Road and near Ambedkar Chowk in MIDC, Waluj, in Aurangabad. The store’s unique display will allow customers to get a feel of the tool before buying.

The stores will offer customers the entire range of products and also be a one stop service point for all power tools. TTS founder Umang Chhawchharia said, “TTS is an attempt to come closer to the customers and remove the ambiguities that have been a part of the tool and hardware trade for decades. The new store will give customers a gateway to the entire range of tools from the best known brands in the most transparent manner.” The present two stores will be followed by many more in various places of Marathwada and then across India.