Theaters, multiplexes waiting for relief from restrictions

Business suffering as people turn a blind eye towards shows

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Restrictions on cinemas theaters remain in place even after the corona outbreak has subsided. The business is suffering as movies are getting now shows. The businessmen have demanded that the state government should remove the restrictions on cinemas and resume the regular shows.

Schools and colleges have been started and restrictions on tourist destinations and hotels have been lifted. Public life is returning to normal after the outbreak of corona. The attendance limit of 50 people has been increased to 200. Gymnasiums, salons, and shops are open again. However, restrictions on cultural events and cinemas remain. The entertainment business has also taken a hit. Moreover, cinemas are operating at half the seating capacity. It has an impact on income. The screening of Hindi, Marathi and Southern films had been stalled for two years due to corona infection. Three to four Marathi films are being screened in a week. But, the business has shrunk due to not getting much response. Businessmen have demanded that the state government should relax restrictions on cinemas as the income of filmmakers is declining. Night shows are more productive than day shows. The management of the cinemas is also facing financial hardship due to the decline in business. The cinema directors have decided not to open the cinema till the show resumes. Also the screening of big movies has been postponed till the restrictions are lifted.

Audiences might not return to cinemas

Meanwhile, theaters are closed during the corona period, forcing viewers to watch movies online on mobile. Professionals are worried as the audience did not turn to the cinema. At present, Southern films are drawing audiences to the cinema. But there is not much response to Hindi and Marathi films.

Rules need to be relaxed

Cinema rules need to be relaxed. Canceling the last show is causing the most damage to the business. The morning show would have run even if it had been canceled. The main business is night shows. Employees, professionals, hard workers all watch the show at night, Nadeem Shaikh, film distributor.

Difficult for regional films

Theaters must be fully opened again. Permission is given to meetings, conventions, travel, then why not to theaters. Single screens are not getting any new cinemas. The multiplexes are showing Southern and Hindi films. But there is no response, said Shirish Deore, multiplex manager.