Thefts are on rise; motorcycles, mobiles stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The havoc of the thieves is on the rise in the city. The incidents of motorcycle and mobile phone thefts a reported every day.

A bullet motorcycle (MH20 FX 8608) parked in front of the house of Prashant Tulshiram Aware in the Satara area was stolen on Saturday. Sanjay Kanhaiyalal Palodi’s (Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura) son had gone on the motorcycle (MH20 FQ 3675) to meet his uncle and it was stolen from there.

Similarly, a student Akshay Yashwantrao Jonjale was walking from Ambedkar Law College to the University Gate road, when the thieves came on the motorcycle near him and snatched the mobile phone from his hand. Similarly, the mobile phone of Sanjay Bansode, Balasaheb Palaskar and Damodar Dabhade were stolen from Chikalthana vegetable market. The cases have been registered with Satara, Cidco MIDC, and Cantonment police stations.