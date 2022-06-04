… then will kill you like Kashish

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

A youngster threatened a collegiate girl that he will kill her like the murder of Kashish of Deogiri College if he finds her talking to other boys, in Waluj area.

The frightened girl then complained to the college principal. The principal then called the Damini squad officers and they counseled the girl to lodged a complaint in this regard with the Waluj MIDC police station on Friday.

Police said,the 20-year-old girl is studying in a Pharmacy college in Waluj area where he met the accused. Later, she considering him as her brother also tied a Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. However, the boy started showing authority over her and always used to keep a watch on her activities. Two days back, he threatened her that he will kill her like Kashish of Deogiri College was killed if he found her talking to other boys. The girl was very frightened with this treat and she complaint about it to the principal. The principal called her parents in front of them tried to convince the boy, but he was not willing to listen. He posted a message on the whatsapp group of the college that he committing suicide due to the torture of principal, vice-principal and the girl. Hence, the principal informed the Damini Squad head API Sushma Pawar about it. Officers Asha Gaikwad, Sujata Kharat and others immediately rushed to the college. The boy when came to know about it, he fled from the college.

The officers the counseled the girl and made her ready to lodge a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station.