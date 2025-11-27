Thermal drone to help track leopard around city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid repeated reports of leopard sightings around the city, Smart City Administration has handed over an advanced thermal drone to the forest department.

A few years ago, a leopard had appeared in Cidco N-1, and it took forest teams considerable effort to trap it.

Smart city CEO G. Sreekanth formally handed over the drone on Thursday.

The drone, costing about Rs 7.5 lakh, will help detect leopards and other wild animals even in low light using its thermal imaging camera. It can accurately measure distances, making it useful for operations in forest–urban zones. During the agreement and handover event, CEO G. Sreekanth, chief conservator of forests Pramodchand Lakra, deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand, DFO (Planning) Vrushali Deshmukh, project manager Faiz Ali and Man With Indies Foundation’s Ashish Joshi were present. In July 2024, CCTV footage had captured leopard movement near Prozone Mall, Ulkanagari and Garkheda, causing public fear. A joint search operation by 70 personnel from forest department, army and police had been launched, but the leopard was never traced. The new thermal drone is expected to significantly strengthen such operations.

