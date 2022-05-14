These are the days I will remember

Ruchira Darda

Summer is here and that means two things for most of us. For one, we will be moving base to our mom’s and for second our staff will be moving base to their mom’s. You know what’s going to be the pain point, right? But honestly it’s a time of realisation. How dependent we have become and how blessed we are. Am telling you I miss my fellows already, they have thoroughly spoilt me, by their constant love and pampering. But they deserve this break and the pampering of their homes. And so do I.

In my recent insta post, I spoke about why we should definitely make these yearly trips to our parents. I undervalued this time off until Mr. K encouraged me to leave all behind and go. When life is happening, we often take for granted the people around us. The ones who love us no matter what. The ones who will understand. But its these people in our lives who we need to give our time to. Over the course of the last few days, I am watching my children bond beautifully with my parents. The influence of what nani thinks and what nana says is in almost everything. We spend every spare moment competing over a game of ‘splendour’, our current addiction. There is so much we are learning about each other for even for me, I am realising how much my parents have changed and for that matter they are rediscovering me too. My mother taught me to add flavour to our meals and to create variety from the same vegetables, but today she looks at me for inspiration. Not because I know more, but because since they live most of the year by themselves, they eat to live. With grandchildren in the house, the kitchen is flooded with demands for new and the house is filled with aromas. We spend hours chuckling over past stories of how I was as a child, while baby A watches us laugh like hyenas. There is a different bond and comfort you share with your parents, and he is observing the possibility of this relationship for us too. Now over the years, they have begun to understand the history of their mother’s family too. Why their mother thinks the way she does, or why she believes in certain ideologies which their father or our family back home doesn’t connect with. Every morning, papa comes prepared with attractive offers of delicacies he can bring for us to enjoy.

My body has stopped hurting. I am the baby that is left to sleep in. In our homes, we forget to disconnect from our routines and simply rejuvenate. These trips back home make it mandatory to reboot. Not only physically but also emotionally. No matter how old you are, there is no safer place to be you, than the arms of your parents.

So, if you haven’t already packed to leave, then do so now. Don’t miss the chance to connect yourself back to your inner child, and don’t deprive your children the simple opportunity to know both their mom and her roots better. For, aren’t these stories of time spent together all that we will remember?

