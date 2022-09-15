Thief released from prison in morning, burgles offices at night

Lokmat News Network

A hardcore criminal was released from the Harsul prison in morning and he burgled four offices at night. The Kranti Chowk police on the basis of CCTV footage, arrested him and seized the stolen articles worth Rs 44,000.

Senior PI Dr Ganpat Darade said, a hardcore criminal on police record Ishwar Gauda was released from Harsul prison on September 2 at around 11 am. Later, he inspected Nirala Bazar area and burgled four offices during midnight. He entered in the office of Ayush Gangwal and stole three silver coins worth Rs 15,000 and five computers worth Rs 75,000. Later, he stole Rs 2,000 cash from Savan Chudiwal’s office, computer hard disc amounting Rs 15,000 from Swapnil Upadhay’s office and two portable CCTV cameras from the office of Dr Mundada, all amounting to Rs 1.11 lakh.

The special team PSI Vikas Khatke, investigating officer PSI Prabhakar Sonawane and their team started the investigation. On the basis of CCTV footage, it was confirmed that the thief was none other than Gauda. The police searched and arrested him. He confessed about the thefts. The police seized stolen articles worth Rs 44,000 from him.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Darade, by PSI Khatke, Sonawane, Santosh Mudiraj, Narendra Gujar, Irfan Khan, Bhaulal Chavan, Santosh Suryawanshi, Hanumant Chalnewad, Krishna Chaudhary and others.

More than 10 cases of serious nature are registered against Gauda at various police stations in the city. After coming out from the prison, he started his criminal activities again.