Thief steals gold chain of accident victim

Aurangabad

An unidentified thief stole the gold chain of an accident victim woman laying on the road after an accident at Bajajnagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Ranjeev Kalyankar (59, Mhada Colony, Bajajnagar) and his wife Sunita were going home on their moped (MH 13 CP 2605) on Tuesday afternoon. A speeding motorcycle dashed their moped near Amrapali Buddha Vihar in Bajajnagar. The motorcyclists fled from the scene after the accident. The Kalyankar couple fell on the road. The nearby residents tried to help. In the meanwhile, an unidentified thief snatched the gold chain weighing 14 grams worth Rs 41,817 from Sunita’s neck. When she realized it, she lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC. The police are further investigating the case.