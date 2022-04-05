Thieves decamp with purse from a house

Aurangabad, April 5:

Thieves decamped with a purse containing gold and silver ornaments from a house in Sadanandnagar area on Monday night. The family had kept the door open to get rid of the heat. A case was registered in the Satara police station.

According to police, Vijay Bandu Magre lives in Sadanandnagar in Satara area on rent.On Monday night, the family kept the door open and went to sleep. Seizing the opportunity, unidentified thieves entered the house after midnight and decamped with the purse. The purse contained gold ornaments weighing 2 tolas, cash Rs 700 and two silver idols worth Rs 7000. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. Magre registered a complaint in the Satara police station and constable S Jagdale is further investigating the case.