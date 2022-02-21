Thieves dupe old woman of Rs 75K jewellery

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Thieves duped an old woman of her jewellery worth Rs 75,000 in Dongargaon in Kannad teshil on Monday.

Police said, Bhikan Tukaram Aagre lives with his family on a farm on Nachanvel - Aurangabad Road. On Monday, he had gone for a marriage ceremony with his family members while his old mother Parvatabai Tukaram Aagre was alone at home.

At around 11 am, two persons came on a motorcycle and asked her whether she is having a God idol in the home. They later offered flowers and a Rs 2,000 currency note to the idol and asked the old woman to remove her jewellery and keep it in front of the idol. In this attempt, they duped the old woman with her jewellery amounting Rs 75,000 and fled from the scene.A case has been registered with Pishor police station.