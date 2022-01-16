Thieves now target solar pumps

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Incident of theft of an expensive solar powered pump along with an electric motor in a field took place in Hiwara Shivar on Friday.

Thieves seem to have turned their attention to solar pumps after stealing expensive electric motors. A motor and a solar pump from the field of farmer Bharat Maruti Pofle was stolen on Friday. Several other incidents have been reported in the area. The rising theft incidents has created fear among farmers in the Karmad area. In the complaint, Pofle said that the entire unit of solar pump is worth Rs 3-4 lakh. Therefore, the farmers are demanding that the police should catch the thieves immediately.