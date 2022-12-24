Thieves now target vehicle tyres

Aurangabad: After the incident of motorcycle theft in Satara area, now the incidents of motorcycle and car tyres being stolen have increased. There is dissatisfaction among the citizens because the motorists who went to the police station to file a complaint are sent away with just an application.

An atmosphere of fear spread among the residents due to the increase in motorcycle theft incidents in Satara area. Now the motorcycle thieves have started to steal the rear wheel of the motorcycles and cars. In Aloknagar, seven or eight such incidents took place in the past few days. In the Satara area, the thieves covered the CCTV camera with a cloth before stealing the tyres. Hence the police are confused as they do not know where the thieves came from and how they are stealing the tyres.