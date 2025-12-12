Thieves on sports bikes strike again: One mugged, another assaulted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Incidents of two-wheeler-borne thieves and drug addicts have resurfaced in the city. A young man’s mobile phone was snatched in one case, while in another, a youth was beaten severely after failing to hand over money. Notably, the assailants used sports bikes in both incidents.

Sharad Pawar (24), originally from Aundha Nagnath and currently residing in Hanuman Nagar due to work, was passing a Chinese food cart near Kada Office around 11:30 pm on 10 December when three men on a sports bike slowed down near him and snatched his mobile before fleeing. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar police station. In another incident, Akshay Sonawane (25), a resident of Shivanagar, was walking home from work near VITS Hotel around 8 pm on 10 December when three men on a triple-seat sports bike stopped him and demanded money. When he refused, the attackers assaulted him, attacked his hand with a sharp object, threatened to kill him, and escaped. Vedantnagar police have registered a case.