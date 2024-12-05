Thieves rampage; House break-ins continue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

House break-ins and petty thefts have increased in the city recently. On Wednesday, thefts were reported in three areas. Cases have been registered at the MIDC Cidco, Cidco and Cantonment police stations.

In the first incident, Pushpa Khandelwal (Sector C1, N-1, Cidco) left her two purses on the sofa while she went to the bathroom. The purses contained 27 grams of gold bangles, 2-gram earrings, a mobile phone and Rs 86,000 in cash, totalling Rs 1.79 lakh. A thief entered through an open door and stole the purses in just 10 minutes. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station.

In the second incident, two thieves broke into a house in Bhausinghpura while the family was asleep. They stole Rs 6,000 in cash and two mobile phones, totalling Rs 29,498. This occurred at 12.45 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station based on Kirankumar Damodar's complaint (Rambai Ambedkar Chowk, Bhausinghpura).

House break-in steals goods 2.5 lakh

A businessman’s house was broken into while he was away. Thieves stole jewellery, cash, and goods worth 2.5 lakh rupees. This occurred recently in the CidcoN-5 Gulmohar Colony. The complainant, Akshaykumar Jagdishsingh Dixit, had locked his house before leaving with his family for a trip. The thieves took 1.5 grams of earrings, a gold chain worth 1 lakh rupees, a bracelet, 3 grams of earrings, a 1.5-tola chain, 5 grams of mangalsutra, 200 grams of silver, 50,000 in cash and a CCTV DVR, totalling Rs2.5 lakh. The theft was discovered when Dixit returned home. A case has been registered at the cidco police station.