Thieves rob old lady of 11 tolas of gold ornaments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves impersonating policemen robbed an old lady of 11 tolas of gold jewellery on the pretext of helping her to keep the jewellery in her purse due to the increased thefts. The incident occurred on Shahnoormia Dargah Road on Saturday at around 9 am. This is the third incident of snatching gold ornaments in the past five days.

Police said, retired district judge Dattatray Raje and his wife Sunita (60) live in the Ulkanagari area. On Saturday, Sunita was going to a dairy to purchase milk. Two persons came near her on a motorcycle and told her that they were policemen and that the incidents of robbing and thefts had increased considerably. Hence, she should not walk wearing so much ornaments. She should keep it in her purse. Then on the pretext of helping her to keep the ornaments in the purse, they snatched the ornaments and fled from the scene.

One of the thieves was wearing a helmet and another a cap, mask, white shirt and Khakhi pants. Sunita removed her bangles and mangalsutra. As she could not remove a bangle from her right hand, one of the thieves forcibly snatched it from her hand.

Chain snatchers become active again

After a gap of some period, the chain snatchers have become active in the city again. They are targeting the women and snatching their chains. Three incidents were reported in the past five days.

A gold chain weighting 2.5 tolas of Jayashree Jawale gone to Swami Samarth Centre at Bajajnagar was snatched on August 20.

Snehlata Saraf’s (65, Deepnagar) chain weighing 12 grams was snatched while she was going to the Ganpati temple in Deepnagar on August 25.