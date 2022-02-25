Thieves rob visitors centre at Ajanta

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Thieves attacked the visitors centre at Ajanta and robbed articles worth Rs 2 lakh on Thursday morning.

The thieves severely beat the security guards and stole 1200 litres oil from two electricity transformers, copper and other articles worth Rs 2 lakh after detaining the guard in a room.

Soyegaon police station PI Sudam Shirsath, additional SP Pawan Bansod, sub-divisional officer Vijaykumar Marathe and others visited and inspected the spot.

The thieves beat five guards with sticks and snatched their mobile phones and cash. A case has been registered in Fardapur police station.