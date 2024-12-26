Thieves steal mandap decoration materials worth Rs. 1 lakh in Vaijapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a daring theft, unidentified thieves broke into a warehouse near the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway at Ladgaon Square and stole mandap decoration materials worth Rs. 1.12 lakh. The theft occurred on Wednesday night, and a case was registered at Vaijapur Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, Rashidkhan Pathan, a local resident from Badi Masjid area in Vaijapur, runs a mandap decoration business. He had stored his materials at the warehouse in Ladgaon Chowfuli. The thieves broke open the back sheet of the warehouse and took off with the materials. The theft was discovered the next morning, prompting Rashid Khan Pathan to lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at 4 pm on Thursday. PI Shyamsundar Kothale and other official visited the scene for investigation.