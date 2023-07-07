Thieves stealing container arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police with the help of Jalna police arrested five members of a gang who stole a container from Waluj MIDC and break it into pieces in Jalna district. The police have seized the pieces of container worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

Police said, Yogesh Sainath Dandge owns a Jogeshwari Transport company in Waluj MIDC area. On June 15, his driver parked a container (MH20 BT 1651) in front of Vaishnodevi Garden in Waluj industrial area. When the driver went there on June 28, he found that the container was missing. Dandge then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station.

The police received the information that the container is being cut with the help of a gas cutter at Tembhurni area in Jalna district. The police with the help of Jalna police conducted a raid on the spot on July 4 and found that the accused were cutting the container. The police arrested Avez Babu Shaikh (34, Badnapur), Salim Jafar Shah (38, Pandharpur), Rajvant Ramsharan Vishwakarma (45, Shivrai), Santosh Kashinath Gaikwad (38, Dongaon) and Ravindra Gulap Rathod (30, Itawa). Pieces worth Rs 3 lakh were seized from them.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat by senior PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, PSI Dhanraj Rathod, Pandit Jadhav, Ravi Gaikwad and others.