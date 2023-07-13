Thieves stole 10.5 tolas gold when youth sleeping in house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was fast asleep in the house at Maniknagar in the Naregaon area when thieves broke into the house and stole 10.5 tolas of gold jewellery on Wednesday.

Police said, 22-year-old Sham Pawar works in Allied Builder and Distillers Company. His parents and younger brother had gone to Nagarsol for doing farm work. He was alone in the house. On Wednesday at around 11.30 pm, he came from the company and locked the channel gate and kept the front door open. He slept at around 12 midnight. The next morning, when woke up he found that the lock of the channel gate was broken and the articles were scattered in the house. The thieves stole gold jewellery weighing 10.5 tolas including chains, necklaces, nose ring, earrings and others. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while PSI Arjun Raut is further investigating the case.