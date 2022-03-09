Thieves stole Rs 74K jewellery

Aurangabad, March 9:

Thieves broke into a locked house in Autade Gully in Harsul area on March 4 night and made of with jewellery amounting to Rs 74,000.

As per the complaint lodged by Gajanan Autade that he and his family members had gone for a marriage ceremony at Chikalthana area on March 4 and 5. The thieves taking advantaged broke into his house and stole a gold chain weighing 1.5 tolas and amounting to Rs 69,000 and a small chain amounting to Rs 5,000, all amounting to 74,000. A case has been registered with Harsul police station while PSI Rafiq Shaikh is further investigating the case.