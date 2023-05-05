Think twice before filing FIRs against public servants in EGS irregularities

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fresh development, the competent authority will have to ensure that there is permission from the state government before filing offences against the government officers/employees in connection with irregularities in the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) works.

The state government issued a notification/circular in this regard on April 24 and 28.

The orders have recommended changes while filing FIRs in connection with EGS irregularities works. One order stated that the workload of the bloc development officer (BDO) has been reduced, while in connection with any kind of irregularity or embezzlement, the competent authority should take appropriate decisions on it.

The BDO will not be responsible at the panchayat samiti level to cross-check the work details like the total number of EGS works, or total attendance of labourers. While another order stated that the competent authority will take disciplinary action against the concerned personnel-officers involved in EGS irregularity. Besides, he will immediately discontinue the services of non-government employees and recover the amount of irregularity from them. The competent authority will have to ensure that the permission from state government has been obtained before filing FIRs.

Box

Presently, 13,660 labourers are working on 1734 EGS works in the district.

The collector's office is witnessing a rush of complaints relating to EGS irregularities held at tehsil levels in the past four months.

City Chowk police station has registered an offence against engineers/personnel for their involvement in irregularities of Rs 10 crore in EGS roads built in and around Phulambri. The case was filed in February. Presently, the inquiry into the irregularity is underway.

Box

The state vice president of Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatna, Devidas Zarare said, “ The transparent inquiry should be definitely done on the complaint received by the administration. The inquiry should not be done in a wrong way and action should not be done against innocent officers and employees. Hence the government has issued official correspondences in this regard.”