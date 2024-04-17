Think twice before riding tripple seat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Expressing concern over the rise in the number of riders riding motorcycles with triple seats, the Smart City and the Police administrations have alerted the irresponsible citizens to maintain traffic discipline or they may attract a fine of Rs 1000 for the violations.

It may be noted that the CCTV cameras which are installed at the different circles and squares on the main roads of the city are capturing images of vehicles with triple seats and fine challans are served to them online.

As reported earlier, the Smart City office had installed AI-based ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras in the main circles of the city. These cameras capture the image of vehicle number plates and help the police in regulating the traffic and maintaining vehicular discipline in the city.

These cameras detect the violators who are jumping the traffic signals, parking their vehicles before the stoppage lines, riding without helmets, and riding in triple seats.

The images captured by cameras are sent to the traffic police branch and then an online challan is sent on the mobile number registered with the RTO office.

The challan is stored in the system till the vehicle-owner does not pay the fine, said the incharge of Integrated Command Control Centre Syed Faiz Ali.

Generally, the fine amount ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in each case. Hence the police administration and the smart city administration have appealed to the citizens to maintain traffic discipline in the city and avoid violating traffic rules.