Think twice before sharing anti-social and misleading messages

Strict action against those spreading rumors and disturbing communal peace

Aurangabad, April 21:

The atmosphere in the State, including the city, is being disturbed due to the misleading messages on social media. Therefore, the city police have turned their attention to those who post anti-social and communal messages on social media. The commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta has warned of strict action against those disturbing communal peace.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has announced to hold a meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. Against this backdrop, the city police are keeping a strict watch on those spreading rumors on social or religious issues through the social media including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and also sharing posts, photos, videos or forwarding posts that create tension between two groups, communities and religions.

According to the law, the crime is punishable by three years imprisonment. It also carries a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh under the Information Technology Act. A team led by cyber police inspector Gautam Patare is keeping an eye on social media to prevent a rift between the two communities. The city of Aurangabad has always been known as sensitive. Therefore, if a message that provokes or creates a religious rift goes viral, it can lead to a law and order situation. Dr Gupta said that the police force is taking utmost precautions in this regard.