Thirst continues in 4 tehsils of district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of four tehsils of the district have received less than average rainfall during this monsoon season while three registered 100 per cent rainfall.

The names of the tehsils which have less rainfall are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Paithan, Khuldabad and Phulumbri. The three tehsils- Soygaon, Sillod, and Vaijapur have received 100 per cent rainfall. Gangapur tehsil has received 95 per cent rainfall while Kannad recorded 93 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average.

A total of 13 per cent of rainfall is below the annual average. The annual average of the district will be achieved if there is 100.3 mm of rainfall in the coming days. The distric received 481.4 mm. Nearly 551 mm rainfall was expected until today while it had 650 mm (132 per cent) last year in the same period.

Tehsil-wise annual average and recorded rainfall are as follows;

Tehsil name...............annual average.....rainfall.......Percentage

Chh Sambhajinagar......661.5 mm..........435.2 mm.....69.4 percent

Paithan.........................564.3 mm..........425.3 mm. ....80.7 per cent

Gangapur.....................534.1 mm..........476.5 mm.......95.2 percent

Vaijapur.......................441.6 mm...........430.3 mm. ....103.9 percent

Kannad......................565.4 mm..........503.4 mm..... ..93.5 percent

Khuldabad....................682.5 mm..........546 mm..........83.9 per cent

Sillod.........................564.9 mm..........590.2 mm......108. 8 per cent

Soygaon......................697.5 mm..........689.8 mm.......103.4 per cent

Phulambri ....................545.9 mm..........416.1 mm........80.1 per cent

Total............................581.7 mm..........481.4 mm....... 87.3 per cent

Water storage in major dams in M’wada

Today's water storage in major dams of Marathwada is as follows;

Jayakwadi--------- 37.42 percent

Manjra--------------24.11 per cent

Majalgaon----------12.18 percent

Vishnupuri -------- 91.34 percent