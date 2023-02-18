'This is our party' says Danve while holding Jaiswal's scarf

-Railway minister Raosaheb Danve flags off special train

Aurangabad: On Saturday, union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve flagged off a special train carrying volunteers for the celebrationof Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary in Agra Fort. However, before flagging off the special train, Danve held the saffron scarf around MLA Pradeep Jaiswal's neck and said, 'This is our party'. This created a laughter among the audience.

During a media interaction, Danve was asked about the BJP's role in obtaining necessary permission for the event. He replied that he was the follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the decision was not made by any political party, but in favour of those who follow Shivaji Maharaj. However, he pointed at MLC Satish Chavan and acknowledged that they belonged to different parties. Chavan suggested the presence of a third party, to which Danve held a saffron scarf around MLA Jaiswal's neck and exclaimed, 'This is our party'. The audience responded with laughter.

As the special train was leaving, a fight broke out between the leaders. Later, Chavan was asked to address the audience, but he declined to speak. The railway administration used its own flags of a certain size to flag off the train, instead of flags of different shapes brought by attendees.