This year admission of eleventh will be offline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the academic year 2023-24, the admission process for class 11 in colleges within the municipal limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be conducted offline. The deputy director of education, Anil Sable, said that the city was not included in this year's online admission process.

Since 2017, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been part of the online admission process, which also included several other cities in the state. However, this approach resulted in a significant number of vacant seats in the city's colleges. Many students and parents found the online admission process complicated and time-consuming, leading them to seek admissions in colleges located in rural areas. This caused dissatisfaction among teachers, institute owners, and even local public representatives, who supported the decision to discontinue the online admission process.

The admission capacity for class 11 in the district this year is 72,860. Among these, there are 29,340 seats available for the arts stream, 36,040 seats for the science stream, and 7,480 seats for the commerce stream. However, the district had a total of 59,550 students who passed the 10th class examination held in March 2023. Some of these students may opt for ITI, polytechnic, or other courses, which means that a significant number of seats in the eleventh class will likely remain vacant.

