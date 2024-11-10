Thorat advocates youth welfare, service focus

"I'm from an ordinary family, focused on service, security, and guiding youth toward industry and welfare," said Balasaheb Thorat, the Mahavikas Aghadi's candidate for the Central constituency, during his padyatra in Khokadpura, Azamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Kailasnagar on Sunday.

Thorat assured that if elected, he would prioritize service, security, and development. He urged the youth to shift from addiction to industries and called for support focused on public welfare rather than personal business growth. The event was attended by state joint secretary of the Indian workers union Prabhakar Mate Patil, Deputy district Prisidents Anand Tandulwadikar and Shrirang Amte Patil and other party leaders.

