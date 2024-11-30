Those who go against flow revolutionise world: Kapil Sibal

lokmat news network

chhatrapati sambhajinagar: “Challenges are essential for change and progress. Those who go against the flow revolutionise the world, and this is what we must teach future generations,” said Member of Rajya Sabha and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal, during the third convocation ceremony of MGM University held at Rukhmini Auditorium on Saturday.

Sibal emphasised the importance of acknowledging those who contribute to one’s success. “When we reach our goals, we often forget the people who helped us get there. Parents, teachers, and supporters play an indispensable role in our journey. It is crucial to remain grateful to them,” he stated.

Respect history and nature

Sibal reflected on the lessons nature offers, noting its sustainability and diversity. “In the animal kingdom, hunting is a necessity, not a choice, making forests sustainable. Similarly, we should learn to preserve diversity in life,” he remarked. He warned that while great men write history, those who consider themselves too great often end up destroying it.

AI and sustainable progress

Discussing artificial intelligence (AI), Sibal highlighted its development in countries with limited manpower, where government funding supported innovation. He stressed that progress must be sustainable to ensure its longevity, warning that unsustainable advancements could lead to failure.