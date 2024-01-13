Those who survive on father's fame should not talk about nepotism

Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat criticizes Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Raut keeps talking about dynasticism, no one pays attention to him, but Uddhav Thackeray, who is surviving on his father's goodwill and fame, should not talk about dynasticism, the people will show him his place in the upcoming elections, said Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat, while interacting with reporters here on Saturday.

Answering a question, how does he sees Uddhav Thackeray going to Kalyan? Shirsat said, I am happy today, because after 19 years he left Worli, Thane, his home and is visiting a party branch. We advise him that he should travel in Maharashtra. While criticizing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, every time Thackeray uses father and dynasticism. In fact, he is the one who has come so far only on his father's name. Now people will show him his place in the upcoming elections. He also said that it does not matter whether he comes to Ram temple or not. Milind Deora has a legacy. He seems to be dissatisfied with the Congress, but if he joins the Shiv Sena (Shinde), there will be no conflict anywhere, rather our strength will increase, he claimed.

Only four people with Thackeray

Shirsat claimed that the grand alliance will get more than 45 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He criticized Thackeray stating that when he means all Shiv Sainiks, he refers only to the four people close to him. His party now consists of only a few people who are also unaware of the reality.