Thousands of MIM members to go Mumbai on Sept 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will go to Mumbai on September 23 to demand action against Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane.

It may be noted that 60 cases were registered against Ramgiri Maharaj for using abusive language against Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH). Nitesh Rane talked about barging into mosques and killing people.

AIMIM State unit president Imtiaz Jaleel said that they would go to Mumbai on September 23 to demand action against both of them. He said that thousands of activists would come from Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

“We believe that there is a rule of law in the State. Law is equal for all. Some started making wild, absurd statements. Instead of taking action against them, the Government is backing them. We had warned eight days ago that action should be taken against Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane, otherwise, we will reach Mumbai after that,” he said.

The former MP said that the Government did not take action, so, in a meeting organised on Wednesday, the AIMIM decided to go to Mumbai on September 23.

“A copy of the Constitution will be gifted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Also, officers while taking oath to the IPS post, swear that they will not discriminate and will perform fair duty. They will be presented a copy of this oath,” he asserted.

MVS should think about alliance

On the alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the ensuing Assembly elections, he said that his party had given them time. “We will start the process of application forms distribution on September 13 for Assembly polls. The process will last for 10 to 12 days. Until then, the MVA should present its position. If they don't answer, we are free to take a decision, he added.