Thousands of teachers upset over delay in MahaTET result

Aurangabad, July 19:

Thousands of aspiring teachers are upset over the delay in the declaration Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test( Maha TET)-2021 result. The eligibility test was made compulsory for the school teachers' jobs in the State with the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

This means those who have not qualified the test, cannot become a school teachers. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Maha TET2021 on November 21, 2021.

The interim answer key was released on December 2, 2021, and candidates were asked to submit their objections over the answer key up to December 8.

After clearing the objections, the final answer key was released around a month ago.

Talking to this newspaper, a group of candidates said that the result was generally declared within two months but, this it was delayed.

“It has been eight months since the test was held. The MSCE should announce the result of the delay in the result. There are openings in the schools as the new academic year has already begun. We cannot apply for the jobs,” they said.

Over 22 K appeared in the district

22,904 candidates appear for the test which had two papers.

Those candidates who wish to become teachers for the standard first to fifth took the first paper while those who want to teach from standard sixth to eighth appeared for the second paper. There were 13,199 candidates for the first paper while 9,705 youths were present for the second paper.