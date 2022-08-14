Thousands of tourists flock Bibi-Ka-Maqbara; traffic congestion in Makai Gate area

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Thousands of city dwellers thronged Bibi Ka Maqbara on Sunday on the eve of 75th Independence Day. Bibi Ka Maqbara has been illuminated with tricolour lights on August 7 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Citizens are visiting the tourist place to enjoy illumination. However, they are facing a traffic jam in the Makai Gate area.

The number of tourists has increased due to Independence Day and other holidays. The Archaeological Survey of India has been organising various programmes in the vicinity of the monument for the past one week. The monument was illuminated with electric lighting which is attracting the attention of more and more citizens.

Meanwhile, since entry is free till August 15, the monument area was crowded from morning to late at night on Sunday with the rise in the number of tourists.

After 7 pm, there was a traffic jam in front of Makai Gate and the main Chowk of Begumpura. Those residents returning home to Pahadsinghpura from jobs had to face inconvenience.