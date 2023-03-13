Thousands of Warkaries throng to Paithan for Samadhidarshan

Lokmat News Network

Thousands of Warkaries throng to Paithan for paying obeisance to the Samadhi of Sant Eknath Maharaj on the occasion of Nathshashthi on Monday. The entire Paithan city was engrossed in devotional fervour.

Many devotees came walking from various parts of the state to Paithan for Nathshashthi. It is estimated that more than five lakh people came to the city.

The Nathshashthi ceremony began in Paithan on March 13. Warkaries came in groups singing Bhajans. They held a saffron flag in their hand, wore a Tulsi garland around the neck, and the women Warkaries carried Tulshi Vrundavan on their heads.

In the early morning, Pandhamrut Snan and Abhishek were done on Lord Panduranga in Nath temple by the descendants of Eknath Maharaj. Later, the Abhishek of the tomb of Eknath Maharaj was done. Executive trustee of Nath Sansthan Dada Bare, sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, tehsildar Shankar Lad, municipal council CEO Santosh Agale, member Vitthal Shashtri Changhate, and other dignitaries were present.

Grand procession in afternoon

A grand procession of the descendants of Sant Eknath Maharaj was taken out in the city after the traditional Abhang singing. A decorated horse led the procession followed by several Dindies. People were dancing to the tune of Tal and Mrudamgam. The procession started from Nath temple passed through Kawale Galli, Udasi Maharaj Math, and returned from the banks of River Godawari to Nath temple.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb DAnve, MP Sujay Vikhe- Patil, MLA Rohit Pawar, former mayor Suraj Lolge, Rekhatai Kulkarni, Sameer Shukla, Datta Gorde, Jitu Pardeshi, Aslam Pathan and others also paid obeisance to Sant Eknath.