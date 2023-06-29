Thousands of Warkaris participate in Dindi procession to Pandharpur

Ashadhi Ekadashi: 55 dindi processions along with 70,000 warkaris take darshan of Lord Vitthal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, thousands of warkaris (devotees) participated in the Dindi procession to Pandharpur (Waluj) on Thursday. The procession included 55 big and small dindis from the city and surrounding areas, with about 70,000 warkaris walking barefoot to take the darshan of Lord Vitthal. The number of women, youths, and children was also appreciable.

The procession started with the Dindi of Sant Shiromani Santaji Jagnade Maharaj Dindi from Mukundwadi. Under the leadership of Sangita Kajale and Bhagwatacharya Devidas Misal, all warkaris made their way to Pandharpur (Waluj). A dindi was organised from the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Temple at Balkrishnanagar under the leadership of Manohar Datar, along with small and big dindis from various areas including, Rakshak Pratishthan Surewadi, Vitthal- Rukhmini Bhajani Mandal, Sanjaynagar, Cidco N-7 Ayodhyanagar, N-7 Vitthal-Rakhumai Temple, Cidco N-6 Mathuranagar, Mukundwadi Maharudra Hanuman Temple under the leadership of Madhav Pittarwad Maharaj, Vijayanagar, Harsul area, Sai Colony, Shiv Maruti Temple, and Gopalpur Vitthal temple. These Dindis came to Mahavir Chowk and from there headed towards Pandharpur.

Beautifully decorated chariots

The Dindi chariots were decorated with various flowers, and lighting and were accompanied by camels and horses. The palanquins carried by the youths were decorated with flowers, and an image of Vitthal-Rukhmini was placed in the palanquin. The responsibility of carrying this palanquin was given to the youths. Bhaldar and Chopdar were walking in front of this palanquin.

Dindis from political parties

The Dindi also included banners of political leaders and special buses arranged for devotees. The devotees were seen chanting devotional songs like 'Vitthal Vitthal Vitthala, Hari Om Vitthala' 'Jai Hari Mauli' and clapping, along with the sound of the mridanga, tal and the beats of the DJ.

Devotees walk for 16 km

The procession covered a distance of 16 km, and when the devotees saw Lord Vitthal, their faces were overflowing with satisfaction. The event concluded with the distribution of snacks and water to devotees from Chikalthana to Mahavir Chowk.

MP Jaleel showers flowers on the devotees

MP Imtiaz Jaleel scattered flowers on devotees going to Pratipandharpur at Mahavir Chowk. On this occasion water and fruits were distributed to the devotees by 'MIM'.