Threatening to viral photos, minor friend assaulted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident came to light when a 16-year-old girl was assaulted by her friend after he threatened to make photos taken during an outing viral on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.

The victim, Prajakta (name changed), lives in Waluj with her mother and brother. A few days ago, she got acquainted with Nishant Gaikwad. Shortly after, Nishant took her out, enticing her with marriage promises and capturing photos together. However, when Prajakta declined the marriage proposal, Nishant threatened to go photos viral. Nishant entered her house and assaulted her. Upon learning of the incident on Tuesday at around 9 pm, her mother filed a complaint.