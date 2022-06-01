Three arrested for cheating local travel agent

Aurangabad, May 31:

Pundaliknagar police have busted a racket involved in the selling of cars by hiring them on a rental basis. The police have arrested three persons including the main accused Bhagwan Walmik Deshmukh, car-buyers Nasar Khan Afzal Khan and Shaikh Rehan Shaikh Shehadu (both residents of Anjangaon-Amravati) and seized nine cars from their possession.

Police said," Pramod Sopan Tekale is into private car rental business. The accused Deshmukh and Vinod Arbat Patil have hired his three cars on a monthly rental basis from him. However, Tekale lodged a complaint stating that the duo had not paid him the rent. Instead, the accused sold out his cars to somebody.

Acting upon the complaint, the police inspector Dilip Gangurde and API S K Khatane and the team swung into action. During the investigation, the cops learnt that cars have been sold out to Amravati’s Naser and Rehan. Hence the local police arrested them on May 11 and then seized three cars of the complainant. Later on, the cops arrested the main accused on May 13.

The action was taken by the team led by Khatane and comprised of Ramesh Sangle, Balaram Chaure, Ganesh Vairalkar, Ganesh Doiphode, J B Mante, Deepak Jadhav, Ajay Kamble, Rajju Singh Sulane, Kalyan Nikam, Rajesh Yadmal and Pravin Muley.